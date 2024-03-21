Previous
Ivy green by boxplayer
Photo 1779

Ivy green

Rainbow March - Nature trail - Green

Lots of fresh new ivy leaves in a front garden on the way to the station.

21 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
