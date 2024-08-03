Extras: Batemans 4

Unsurprisingly, there are books and bookshelves everywhere you look in Rudyard Kipling's former home, Batemans. His study is no exception and most of the walls are packed with books of so many kinds.
His study was in an upstairs room looking out over the gardens and like the rest of the interior, very difficult to photograph because the rooms are so dark.
So I snapped the desk area by the window over the roped off area and pulled the brightness and shadows up in processing.
I loved all the chaotic bits and pieces over it, clearly not a "clean desk" person. Mementoes from various places abroad he had lived and visited, the huge hourglass, paper knives, blotters and pens. Best of all it looks as if he has just got up to find a cup of tea and left his glasses on the piece he was working on. Something so iconic about those glasses.
Didn't get the chair, just too dark. And yes, not allowed anywhere near! I need to return when I can and try different settings. Just so dark in there that many shots were what I used to call "thin negatives" and were not worth keeping. I think we will try for a week day when we can. So much more that I saw but couldn't capture. Would love to try again because it was all so interesting.