Extras: Batemans 4

Unsurprisingly, there are books and bookshelves everywhere you look in Rudyard Kipling's former home, Batemans. His study is no exception and most of the walls are packed with books of so many kinds.



His study was in an upstairs room looking out over the gardens and like the rest of the interior, very difficult to photograph because the rooms are so dark.



So I snapped the desk area by the window over the roped off area and pulled the brightness and shadows up in processing.



I loved all the chaotic bits and pieces over it, clearly not a "clean desk" person. Mementoes from various places abroad he had lived and visited, the huge hourglass, paper knives, blotters and pens. Best of all it looks as if he has just got up to find a cup of tea and left his glasses on the piece he was working on. Something so iconic about those glasses.