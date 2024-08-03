Extras: Batemans 4

Previous
Unsurprisingly, there are books and bookshelves everywhere you look in Rudyard Kipling's former home, Batemans. His study is no exception and most of the walls are packed with books of so many kinds.

His study was in an upstairs room looking out over the gardens and like the rest of the interior, very difficult to photograph because the rooms are so dark.

So I snapped the desk area by the window over the roped off area and pulled the brightness and shadows up in processing.

I loved all the chaotic bits and pieces over it, clearly not a "clean desk" person. Mementoes from various places abroad he had lived and visited, the huge hourglass, paper knives, blotters and pens. Best of all it looks as if he has just got up to find a cup of tea and left his glasses on the piece he was working on. Something so iconic about those glasses.
Casablanca

Annie D ace
a wonderful image of the desk and all its bits and pieces
August 3rd, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Superb and a fascinating glimpse into Kipling's life. What a great collection of objects, I love his spectacles, I bet you were not allowed within touching distance! Did you manage to get one of his chair?
August 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@allsop I loved those glasses just lying there too! Felt like he had just stepped out of the room.

Didn't get the chair, just too dark. And yes, not allowed anywhere near! I need to return when I can and try different settings. Just so dark in there that many shots were what I used to call "thin negatives" and were not worth keeping. I think we will try for a week day when we can. So much more that I saw but couldn't capture. Would love to try again because it was all so interesting.
August 3rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
You saw it with your eyes, much more important than a photo!
August 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with so much to see, such a wonderful experience.
August 3rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I like how it looks like he just popped out for a minute
August 3rd, 2024  
