77 / 365
Mud Glorious Mud
Posting this in Friday's slot but it's from Saturday at Lydden Hill Rallycross meeting - after the rain had arrived.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
Tags
mud
,
rallycross
,
lydden hill
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
