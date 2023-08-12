Previous
#6 Todd Ellis & Emmanuelle Clement - British Sidecars - Thruxton by humphreyhippo
#6 Todd Ellis & Emmanuelle Clement - British Sidecars - Thruxton

We went to the British Superbike Meeting at Thruxton on Saturday. We've never been to see bikes race before & didn't really know what to expect.

It was a day of odd & generalyl awful light, with heavy showers visible all around the track but thankfully mostly missing it.

There were lots of different bike categories... and then at the end of the day there was this lot. British Sidecars. Quite possibly the maddest thing I've seen. The 'passenger' really is just hanging onto the back, climbing around to redistribute the weight.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
