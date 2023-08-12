#6 Todd Ellis & Emmanuelle Clement - British Sidecars - Thruxton

We went to the British Superbike Meeting at Thruxton on Saturday. We've never been to see bikes race before & didn't really know what to expect.



It was a day of odd & generalyl awful light, with heavy showers visible all around the track but thankfully mostly missing it.



There were lots of different bike categories... and then at the end of the day there was this lot. British Sidecars. Quite possibly the maddest thing I've seen. The 'passenger' really is just hanging onto the back, climbing around to redistribute the weight.