107 / 365
A Disagreement of Curlews
Had a walk along Hurst Spit this afternoon.
Took about ~300 pictures of a lovely egret that walked up and down with us, but of course, it's the arguing curlews that I ended up liking best.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3798
photos
93
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th October 2023 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
curlew
,
keyhaven
,
rx10
,
sony rx10
