A Disagreement of Curlews
107 / 365

A Disagreement of Curlews

Had a walk along Hurst Spit this afternoon.
Took about ~300 pictures of a lovely egret that walked up and down with us, but of course, it's the arguing curlews that I ended up liking best.
15th October 2023

Humphrey Hippo

