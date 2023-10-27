Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
The Balloon in the Hallway
Winter is coming and I'm drifting back to Blender for pictures.
I've been watching the
CG Cookie Sessions:Minimalism course
. As always, my version ended up too busy, but it was fun making my own little homage to the best staircase in the world (at Tate Modern).
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
3
3
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3800
photos
93
followers
30
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
12
3
3
2023
3.4.1
27th October 2023 12:26am
blender
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
☠northy
ace
This is cool! (And I was there last month - how did I miss the staircase?)
October 27th, 2023
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@northy
It’s hands-down my fav building in London. :)
Hope you had a great trip.
October 27th, 2023
haskar
ace
Great composition and line lights.
October 27th, 2023
Hope you had a great trip.