The Balloon in the Hallway by humphreyhippo
109 / 365

The Balloon in the Hallway

Winter is coming and I'm drifting back to Blender for pictures.

I've been watching the CG Cookie Sessions:Minimalism course. As always, my version ended up too busy, but it was fun making my own little homage to the best staircase in the world (at Tate Modern).

27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
☠northy ace
This is cool! (And I was there last month - how did I miss the staircase?)
October 27th, 2023  
Humphrey Hippo ace
@northy It’s hands-down my fav building in London. :)
Hope you had a great trip.
October 27th, 2023  
haskar ace
Great composition and line lights.
October 27th, 2023  
