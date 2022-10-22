Day 13 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Ribbon Falls

Saturday, October 22.

We packed up camp after a yummy hot breakfast with two robust cups of coffee and hit the trail. We walked about 1.3 miles to drop our backpacks and ford Bright Angel Creek to take a side trip to Ribbon Falls. I was so excited but very glad to be with an expert trail guide, Kendrick Callaway who showed us the way to the falls. Our other trail guide, Mandy Lea, stayed with our backpacks while we went to see the waterfall. There used to be a bridge across the creek but it had been washed away some years before. Mandy told us when we returned that many people tried and failed to find the way to the waterfall yet there were a lot of people who found it. Ribbon Falls was spectacular. At the base of the falls the water was blowing out on us and this intermittent rainbow kept popping up… beautiful. We hiked up behind the middle of the waterfall… I took lots of cell phone pics but had left my backpack and cameras with Mandy. I was glad I did with the rock climbing/scrambling we did to reach the falls. What a glorious exploration… I loved every minute. After fording the creek again we returned to get our packs and hit the trail again.



The trail passed through the Grand Canyon supergroup/Vishnu Basement rocks and then we entered the northern park of the box canyon. Mandy showed us a prickly pear cactus with white flakes on its side… she scraped some of the white flakes off and rubbed her fingers together to show us the red dye that is produced by a parasitic insect called the Cochineal. This red dye was highly prized and used by Native Americans. We arrived at the Bright Angel Campground just past Phantom Ranch after a 7.3 mile descent. So far we had logged 14 miles on the North Kaibab trail and I enjoyed every single minute.



Our guide Kendrick told us he would set up camp for us since I wanted to go have a dip in the Colorado river and the others were interested in the Colorado and/or taking a dip in Bright Angel Creek. I had noticed how brown and silty the Colorado was but I was determined to get in. When I was here in February the river bottom was sandy and level, and the water was much cleaner looking… now the water level was much lower, & the silt made the bottom very slick. Once I stepped into the river the level dropped off quickly... and it scared me just a bit. I got wet but didn’t dunk my head under this time like I did last February. I got out to dry in the sun. The temperature was about 85 degrees and the sun felt fabulous on my wet bathing suit. I wen back to camp and unpacked my backpack and got dressed.



This guided trip is so phenomenal… it included a dinner and breakfast at Phantom Ranch. I’ve only heard stories about going inside to eat, hang out, & play games inside the Phantom Ranch Canteen but due to COVID all dining has been outside at picnic tables for the last two years. Regardless… I was super hungry and enjoyed a wonderful steak dinner courtesy of Mandy & Kendrick. After a terrific dinner we headed back to camp and played a fun game with dice and tokens… I actually won a round. Once the wind started kicking up we all got in our tents. A big storm front was moving through and the wind gusts were about 45 mph. The Nemo hornet tent was blowing all around me but it helped up just fine... awesome tent! After a particularly strong gust of wind (I’d guess 45 mph) Mandy asked if we were all ok… we were but that was just a bit scary. The wind seemed to settle some and I got to sleep. I woke up around 11 pm and dressed to run to the restroom. Just after I got back in the tent the rain began… it was a light rain and I stayed nice and dry in my comfy cozy tent. I think the temperature was close to 50 F.