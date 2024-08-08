Previous
Day 3: Foss Reservoir

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log.
Day 3. Thursday, August 8. We left Aux Arc at 9:30 am and in a few minutes we were back on I-40. As we came on the interstate we saw another teardrop trailer being towed by an orange Jeep Gladiator. We wanted to find out what it was and despite heavy traffic we caught up to it and discovered it was a T@b 320 CSS model. We stopped at the Oklahoma welcome center and they had a separate parking area for campers being towed away from the big trucks… that was nice.

Some of the road was pretty bouncy. We stopped in Shawnee and got a Philly for lunch and then stopped at Starbucks for ice teas. Two more hours down the road and we finally left I-40 for a 14 mile drive to Foss State Park. The drive was through rolling hills. Our campsite was a level, pull thru and setup was easy. We have a view of Foss Reservoir. It was quite windy and there were whitecaps on the water.
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like a lovely place.
August 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fab
August 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
A nice spot in the shade and with a view of the reservoir! Sugar looks bushed- maybe it's the heat. Have fun!
August 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks to be a lovely place.
August 10th, 2024  
