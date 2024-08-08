Day 3: Foss Reservoir

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log.

Day 3. Thursday, August 8. We left Aux Arc at 9:30 am and in a few minutes we were back on I-40. As we came on the interstate we saw another teardrop trailer being towed by an orange Jeep Gladiator. We wanted to find out what it was and despite heavy traffic we caught up to it and discovered it was a T@b 320 CSS model. We stopped at the Oklahoma welcome center and they had a separate parking area for campers being towed away from the big trucks… that was nice.



Some of the road was pretty bouncy. We stopped in Shawnee and got a Philly for lunch and then stopped at Starbucks for ice teas. Two more hours down the road and we finally left I-40 for a 14 mile drive to Foss State Park. The drive was through rolling hills. Our campsite was a level, pull thru and setup was easy. We have a view of Foss Reservoir. It was quite windy and there were whitecaps on the water.