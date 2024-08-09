Previous
Sugarite Canyon

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log.
Day 4. Friday, August 9. Heavy thunderstorms arrived just as we woke up. By the time I walked Sugar, completed the outside tasks to ready the camper for travel I was pretty wet. We got on the road at about 9:30 am and our drive was two and four lane roads with only 20 miles of interstate travel. It was a nice change from the first three days.

We spotted some hawks and lots of cattle but hoped to see some Antelope. Finally Kate spotted one and later we saw a 2nd one. Today we began our drive n Oklahoma, drove through the panhandle of Texas into New Mexico. We arrived at Sugarite Canyon State Park at about 4 pm and set up camp. We have lots of trees and rocks around us but no water view. We met some of the campers here… it seems like a small but friendly place.

There is no connectivity at all in the park… to get a signal to post we are about 1.5 miles outside the park.
Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a beautiful sight! Wish I was there with you gals. =)
August 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing how vegetation grows in this environment.
August 11th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous scene love those clouds. Great to hear your travel story
August 11th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab pov
August 11th, 2024  
