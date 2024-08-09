Sugarite Canyon

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log.

Day 4. Friday, August 9. Heavy thunderstorms arrived just as we woke up. By the time I walked Sugar, completed the outside tasks to ready the camper for travel I was pretty wet. We got on the road at about 9:30 am and our drive was two and four lane roads with only 20 miles of interstate travel. It was a nice change from the first three days.



We spotted some hawks and lots of cattle but hoped to see some Antelope. Finally Kate spotted one and later we saw a 2nd one. Today we began our drive n Oklahoma, drove through the panhandle of Texas into New Mexico. We arrived at Sugarite Canyon State Park at about 4 pm and set up camp. We have lots of trees and rocks around us but no water view. We met some of the campers here… it seems like a small but friendly place.



There is no connectivity at all in the park… to get a signal to post we are about 1.5 miles outside the park.