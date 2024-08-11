Day 6: Feeding Frenzy

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 6. Sunday, August 11.

We had eggs, sausage & toast for breakfast. We enjoyed watching a doe mule deer eat the tastiest oak leaves from the trees in our campsite while we drank our morning drinks… coffee for me & hot tea for Kate.



We went to the Sugarite Canyon Visitor Center and toured the ruins of the coal mining town. The tour consisted of a moderate hike and it was sunny and hot… we wished we had started a little earlier. As we completed the loop we spotted a coyote.



We took turns touring the small museum in the visitor center since only service animals were allowed inside. Sugar was sprawled out on the porch while I photographed hummingbirds who were going crazy over two feeders.



Kate used the Bring Fido app to find us a dog friendly lunch place - the Colfax Ale Center in the nearby town of Raton, NM. We each got a ginger beer… freshly brewed… yummy and spicy and I had a Green Chili cheese steak sandwich & Kate had a BLT. Yummy!



I dropped Kate & Sugar off at the camper and I drove around and revisited some places and took more photos. A big thunderstorm storm was brewing. By the time I made the drive to the overlook at Soda Pocket campground the rain began. I was shooting thru the open truck window. Before long I saw hail and decided to head back to the camper. It was an exhilarating experience.



I did some photo editing and worked on my journal. Cooked dinner and then we got the camper hitched and the truck bed straightened out to begin our journey to Ridgway SP in Colorado.