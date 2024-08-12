Day 7: Million Dollar Highway

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 7. Monday, August 12. We left Sugarite Canyon at 8:40 and in Raton, NM got on I-25. We quickly came to the Colorado state line and some of the most picturesque mountain ranges. We exited the interstate after an hour and drove on some 2 & 4 lane roads. We drove through Pagosa Springs & Durango and finally we were on Hwy 550. We had a bit of rain and the very curvy road with tight hairpin turns was stressful but afforded spectacular views.



The 25 miles of road between Silverton and Ouray is called the Million Dollar highway and has steep grades and no guardrails. It is often damaged by avalanche. Towing a camper on this road is a bit hair raising… especially on wet pavement. Our itinerary has us driving this section two more times before we leave… hoping for some dry sunny weather.



We arrived at Ridgway SP at about 6 pm. Though we had about 350 miles to drive it took a long time on the winding roads. The campground is super nice and after dinner I am hanging out doing laundry. There was a very pretty sunset this evening.