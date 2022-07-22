« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 615

 by Ross Scrivener on Jul 22nd 2022

1) Just Sunning on the Deck Railing by Taffy

2) Fox by Shepherdman's Wife

3) Sleeping in safety by KoalaGardens🐨

4) Ecstasy by Jane Pittenger

5) Male Stonechat. by Lee

6) On the meadow by haskar

7) Serious look from Mr. Owl by Esther Rosenberg

8) Industrial Sunset by Babs

9) Lucky Me by Faye Turner

10) Waiting for his treat by Diana

11) equilibrium by kali

12) A Splash in Time by Richard Brown

13) Well, It Lit Up Tonight! by Rick

14) Sunset over the floodwater by Carole G

15) Follow The Leader by bkb in the city

16) Lake Martin Sunset by Peter Dulis

17) Destination - Lavender by Susan Wakely

18) Defunct Beauty by Carole Sandford

19) 17july by amyK

20) Little Owl (Best on black) by carol white



