Official Top 20 Chart - Week 678

 by Ross S. on Aug 11th 2023

1) Sunset Fishing by Peter Dulis

2) Walking along the dune by PhotoCrazy

3) Fishing by Babs

4) Morning haze by haskar

5) Those eyelashes by Diana

6) DSC_3274 by ~*~ Jo ~*~

7) Sunset Does Not Disappoint! by Taffy

8) Taken a couple of days ago but are pleased with this shot by Dawn

9) Hooping Through the Blubells by JackieR

10) Beautiful seas by Wylie

11) first sighting by KoalaGardens🐨

12) The Things You Spot… by Carole Sandford

13) Foggy Folds.. by julia

14) Ruxton Sunset by KWind

15) 2023-08-03 how far can we see by Mona

16) When you look in the eyes of danger by Faye Turner

17) Sunflower Seed Snack by *lynn

18) Edmonton In Black and White....Neighborhood Street by bkb in the city

19) Pollinator by carol white

20) Hush Little Baby by Junan Heath



