How it's done these days. Live on BBC Sounds and bluetoothed to my bedroom speaker. An accompaniment to my working from home day. We do have an analogue radio in the bathroom which comes away with us if we're staying in a Landmark Trust property where they still don't provide WiFi.We've got a weather warning of snow and ice which was rather unexpected.3 good things1. We have tomatoes.2. Fresh loaf out of the bread machine this afternoon.3. Crocuses coming out in the olive tree pot.Mini tomatoes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-06 6 March 2023Walthamstow E17