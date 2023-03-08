Mr and Mrs Cezanne

Apparently they lived together unmarried for quite a while before eventually tying the knot. At the Cezanne exhibition at Tate Modern.
Restless night probably after the mild peril of Puss in Boots and the Japanese bento box after. Perishing when we woke and snowing a little. The snow never amounted to much but it remained bitter and sleety/rainy all day, the wind stinging your face.
The exhibition was superb - a whole range of works from all periods of his life, and loans from all over the world including a lot from the states which you might not normally get to see. Classics like his still lifes with apples, scenes from the south of France and of course his bathers. Always wonderful to get up close to his tactile 'constructive stroke'.
Scuttled quickly through the chilly rain to the Real Greek after for a late mezze lunch before heading home early to miss the rush hour.
3 good things
1. New CD from Leveret arrived.
2. Though busy, the exhibition was never horribly mobbed and it was easy to spend a good period enjoying the individual paintings.
3. Art pass - gets you half price off exhibition tickets.