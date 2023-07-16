Kiwi margarita and Old Speckled Hen - what a combination. Getting a drink and a bite before this evening's Prom.
Busy day of fun - good folk session over lunch and early afternoon. E turned up and some good musicians from the Greenwich session. Nipped home to dump the melodeon and pick up Dave.
To the Royal Albert Hall for something to eat in the Kensington Gardens bar - eyewateringly expensive cocktails and an acceptable veggie burger with fries. Another excellent concert with Beethoven's 1st and Vivaldi's Four Seasons. The latter featured Pekka Kuusisto and Ale Carr on cittern from Dreamer's Circus playing folk tunes in between movements. Very entertaining. Although the couple in front of us didn't seem to think so - they were asleep more or less through the whole performance.
Had a quick chat with Jo in the interval - I'd alerted her to the gig and she'd rushed up from a flamenco performance in Bloomsbury.
In less good news, heard from T that she's been diagnosed with Parkinson's - she's not been in great shape for ages now for reasons nobody could fathom, so at least she's got a diagnosis.