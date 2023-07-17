Hydrangeas in the city

Round the corner from the office in a courtyard of one of the Peabody flats. In the same courtyard is the white raspberry bush poking out of the railings that I will pick fruit from if other passers-by haven't got there first.
Boring work day going over possible process changes for the new ticket tracking system. And was going in to Croydon tomorrow along with a few other team members but looks like I'll have to work from home so I can make sure my mum gets to the doctor as I could hear her trying to wriggle out of it.
3 good things
1. Sunshine in the morning.
2. Stolen raspberries.
3. Jess was down and a few other colleagues in so we ate our lunches in the canteen.