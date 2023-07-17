Hydrangeas in the city

Round the corner from the office in a courtyard of one of the Peabody flats. In the same courtyard is the white raspberry bush poking out of the railings that I will pick fruit from if other passers-by haven't got there first.



Boring work day going over possible process changes for the new ticket tracking system. And was going in to Croydon tomorrow along with a few other team members but looks like I'll have to work from home so I can make sure my mum gets to the doctor as I could hear her trying to wriggle out of it.



3 good things

1. Sunshine in the morning.

2. Stolen raspberries.

3. Jess was down and a few other colleagues in so we ate our lunches in the canteen.



17 July 2023

Victoria SW1