Hydrangeas in the city by boxplayer
198 / 365

Hydrangeas in the city

Round the corner from the office in a courtyard of one of the Peabody flats. In the same courtyard is the white raspberry bush poking out of the railings that I will pick fruit from if other passers-by haven't got there first.

Boring work day going over possible process changes for the new ticket tracking system. And was going in to Croydon tomorrow along with a few other team members but looks like I'll have to work from home so I can make sure my mum gets to the doctor as I could hear her trying to wriggle out of it.

3 good things
1. Sunshine in the morning.
2. Stolen raspberries.
3. Jess was down and a few other colleagues in so we ate our lunches in the canteen.

17 July 2023
Victoria SW1
Pat Knowles ace
Such a snowy flower….I love them. Saw some beautiful white ones in the show this weekend.
July 17th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What a stunning view looking up through these beautiful blooms
July 17th, 2023  
