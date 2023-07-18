Previous
Caught by boxplayer
199 / 365

Caught

Somebody obviously thought they were disposing of their litter in a sensible fashion.

A morning working from home in a state of anxiety worrying about mum's doctor appointment. Left work at 12.30 to go to mum's and take her in an Uber to the surgery.

Doctor gave her an examination and didn't seem over worried though she's given her a poo test to bring back for testing just to be sure.

Back to work for a couple of hours before logging off. Sister S arrived not long after for a supper of baked potatoes, a bottle of cava and chat.

Very tired now with all the anxiety.

3 good things
1. Mum seems to have a good doctor and there's nothing seriously wrong as far as we know.
2. Flexible working so I could go with mum to her appointment.
3. Day off tomorrow although we need to go back to mum's to bring her shopping and her prescription - and also change her smoke alarm battery.

18 July 2023
Highgate N6
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
well spotted
July 18th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
how can this ever be responsible , great photo though Box
July 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great photo opportunity left be a very lazy irresponsible person.
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise