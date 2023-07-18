Caught

Somebody obviously thought they were disposing of their litter in a sensible fashion.



A morning working from home in a state of anxiety worrying about mum's doctor appointment. Left work at 12.30 to go to mum's and take her in an Uber to the surgery.



Doctor gave her an examination and didn't seem over worried though she's given her a poo test to bring back for testing just to be sure.



Back to work for a couple of hours before logging off. Sister S arrived not long after for a supper of baked potatoes, a bottle of cava and chat.



Very tired now with all the anxiety.



3 good things

1. Mum seems to have a good doctor and there's nothing seriously wrong as far as we know.

2. Flexible working so I could go with mum to her appointment.

3. Day off tomorrow although we need to go back to mum's to bring her shopping and her prescription - and also change her smoke alarm battery.



18 July 2023

Highgate N6