Breakfast outside with sister S. Drove over to mum's, stopping at Highgate to pick up her prescription, shopping and a few lunch bits including cake.
Dave changed her smoke alarm battery, before sitting down for tea and cake. S tidied the kitchen and N who arrived a bit later hung up mum's clock. Mum tried her new laxative prescription and S's natural fibre additive (psyllium husk?) and by the time we'd left, they'd done the job, if you get my drift.
Dave was too tired to go to the session so I got the train to find quite a few people there including 2 guys who used to work at Dave's work. Luckily S and N popped in so I got a lift home.
3 good things
1. No problems at Dave's dental checkup.
2. Warmish but we've not currently got the extreme heat that some of Europe has.
3. S found us some very good Lithuanian black rye bread from the big shop in the high street.