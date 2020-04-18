Previous
Telephone exchange 2010 by boxplayer
Photo 1467

Telephone exchange 2010

10th anniversary - revisiting photo locations from 2010.

Telephone exchange 2020 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-04-18

The old telephone exchange, though apparently still in use, looked fairly well past its sell-by date even then.

Picture originally taken 30 January 2010
Walthamstow E17
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

