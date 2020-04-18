Sign up
Photo 1467
Telephone exchange 2010
10th anniversary - revisiting photo locations from 2010.
Telephone exchange 2020
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-04-18
The old telephone exchange, though apparently still in use, looked fairly well past its sell-by date even then.
Picture originally taken 30 January 2010
Walthamstow E17
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Tags
derelict
telephone exchange
railings
