10th anniversary - revisiting photo locations from 2010Tree in St James's Park 2020 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-01-13 10 years ago St James's Park was still dusted with snow and I took a picture of one of my favourite shaped trees. No idea what it is - I only tend to pay attention to it in winter when the leaves are gone.Picture originally taken 7 January 2010St James's Park SW1