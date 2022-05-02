Sign up
Photo 1499
Jack in the Green
The Jack surrounded by his attendant bogies parades through Hastings old town.
A sea of green
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-02
Greened
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-05-02
2 May 2022
Hastings, East Sussex
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6650
photos
129
followers
136
following
Tags
parade
,
folk
,
green man
,
procession
,
customs
,
hastings
,
jack in the green
