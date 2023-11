November words 23I love this because it's a wonderful depiction of my utter, hilarious inability to take a selfie.We have such a lot to be thankful for - basic needs - food, shelter, medical care - and privileges so far beyond that - good friends and colleagues, worthwhile jobs to go to, places to lunch and places to enjoy all our various interests and hobbies.Often desperate testimony in the Guardian's Gaza diary of a 35-year-old Palestinian helps me keep perspective, often needed by me. Hoping that this so-called ceasefire and hostage release happens.Happy Thanksgiving to all those who celebrated.Under the gingko tree https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-23 James Delarre and Saul Rose https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-23 23 November 2023Pimlico SW1