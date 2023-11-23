Previous
Thanksgiving by boxplayer
Photo 1690

Thanksgiving

November words 23

I love this because it's a wonderful depiction of my utter, hilarious inability to take a selfie.

We have such a lot to be thankful for - basic needs - food, shelter, medical care - and privileges so far beyond that - good friends and colleagues, worthwhile jobs to go to, places to lunch and places to enjoy all our various interests and hobbies.

Often desperate testimony in the Guardian's Gaza diary of a 35-year-old Palestinian helps me keep perspective, often needed by me. Hoping that this so-called ceasefire and hostage release happens.

Happy Thanksgiving to all those who celebrated.

Under the gingko tree https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-23
James Delarre and Saul Rose https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-23

23 November 2023
Pimlico SW1
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tia ace
I love your list of things to be thankful for and I totally agree. I have never got the hang of selfies either but this is not a bad one!
November 24th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha .. .I'm a hopeless selfie taker too - I usually hate the result on my own face, as well!
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise