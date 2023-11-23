Thanksgiving

I love this because it's a wonderful depiction of my utter, hilarious inability to take a selfie.
We have such a lot to be thankful for - basic needs - food, shelter, medical care - and privileges so far beyond that - good friends and colleagues, worthwhile jobs to go to, places to lunch and places to enjoy all our various interests and hobbies.
Often desperate testimony in the Guardian's Gaza diary of a 35-year-old Palestinian helps me keep perspective, often needed by me. Hoping that this so-called ceasefire and hostage release happens.