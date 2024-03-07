Previous
Macro socks by boxplayer
Photo 1765

Macro socks

Rainbow March - Fabric of the universe - Green

A pair of Dave's thick woollen socks.

Mirrored tube train https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-07

7 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John
Ha ha
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise