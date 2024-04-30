Sign up
Photo 2141
Artisan's tomb
Catching up with holiday photos. Wonderful wall paintings with original colour still remain in the tomb of Sennutem in Deir el-Medina, an artisan who worked on the tombs in the Valley of the Kings.
Temple of Habu
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-30
30 April 2024
Luxor, Egypt
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Tags
mural
,
painting
,
paintings
,
tomb
,
egypt
,
ancient egypt
,
deir el-medina
Carole Sandford
ace
Such amazing colours!
May 16th, 2024
