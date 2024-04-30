Previous
Artisan's tomb
Artisan's tomb

Catching up with holiday photos. Wonderful wall paintings with original colour still remain in the tomb of Sennutem in Deir el-Medina, an artisan who worked on the tombs in the Valley of the Kings.

Temple of Habu

30 April 2024
Luxor, Egypt
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
Carole Sandford ace
Such amazing colours!
May 16th, 2024  
