Day 1: Lake View

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log.

Day 1, August 6th.

Arrived at Blue Bluff CG in Aberdeen, MS at about 3:30 pm (260 mile drive) to find that our refrigerator was screaming an emergency sound. We discovered that our camper battery was completely depleted but we had no clue why. We got plugged into shore power and made a call to Jeremiah at Southland RV to help us troubleshoot the problem... and luckily we figured out that the inverter was on (maybe from our last service?) and the refrigerator pulled all the power from the battery. We added this item to our departure checklist so it won’t happen again.



Had a quiet evening and did a little reading and watched some tv. We enjoyed a pretty sunset & our lake view. In the morning we had this beautiful sunrise & the battery was fully charged!!! We are good to go. Yippie!