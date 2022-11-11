« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 630

 by Ross Scrivener on Nov 11th 2022

1) Up, Up, and Away by Taffy

2) Cool Start this Morning by Shepherdman's Wife

3) In the autumn light by haskar

4) How much higher can I still go? by Diana

5) Sunrise Watchers by Peter Dulis

6) Hummer Ready for Take Off in the Hail by Jane Pittenger

7) 2022-11-08 shed with a tree by Mona

8) Looking Up by KV

9) Easy rider by KoalaGardens🐨

10) Fall Reflections by *lynn

11) marty by amyK

12) Fluffy grass bokeh by Faye Turner

13) Waking Up to a Storm Warning Day by Milanie

14) bokeh in the grass by April

15) Golden Hour by Babs

16) Lunar Eclipse by Pam

17) blood moon by kali

18) Minimal by Carole Sandford

19) Tui by Dianne

20) Look Ma,it’s a TikTok moment 🎶 by Call me Joe



