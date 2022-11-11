Official Top 20 Chart - Week 630

1) Up, Up, and Away by Taffy
2) Cool Start this Morning by Shepherdman's Wife
3) In the autumn light by haskar
4) How much higher can I still go? by Diana
5) Sunrise Watchers by Peter Dulis
6) Hummer Ready for Take Off in the Hail by Jane Pittenger
7) 2022-11-08 shed with a tree by Mona
8) Looking Up by KV
9) Easy rider by KoalaGardens🐨
10) Fall Reflections by *lynn
11) marty by amyK
12) Fluffy grass bokeh by Faye Turner
13) Waking Up to a Storm Warning Day by Milanie
14) bokeh in the grass by April
15) Golden Hour by Babs
16) Lunar Eclipse by Pam
17) blood moon by kali
18) Minimal by Carole Sandford
19) Tui by Dianne
20) Look Ma,it’s a TikTok moment 🎶 by Call me Joe
