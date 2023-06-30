Official Top 20 Chart - Week 672

1) Limpkin is the morning light by PhotoCrazy
2) A Study in Grey on Grey by JackieR
3) A daring windsurfer by Diana
4) Beach sunset by Wylie
5) Fishing Lake Couchiching by Peter Dulis
6) A walk with a view by Joan Robillard
7) the fruit of blueberry by haskar
8) Focus Stacked Iris by Jane Pittenger
9) Alien Attempts to Communicate by Taffy
10) Poppies by Richard Brown
11) Morning routine by Call me Joe
12) lilies by amyK
13) Goats Beard Weed by Faye Turner
14) Taking a seed head.. by Maggiemae
15) Another wild child. by Beryl Lloyd
16) On My Visor by Corinne C
17) Rose-Breasted Grosbeak by Junan Heath
18) Then later in afternoon these two were grooming each other staying put for a good 10 minutes by Dawn
19) Upsidedown World... by julia
20) Sea Holly by Carole Sandford
- Limpkin is the morning light by photographycrazy
- A Study in Grey on Grey by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
- A daring windsurfer by ludwigsdiana
- Beach sunset by pusspup
- Fishing Lake Couchiching by pdulis
- A walk with a view by joansmor
- the fruit of blueberry by haskar
- Focus Stacked Iris by jgpittenger
- Alien Attempts to Communicate by taffy
- Poppies by rjb71
- Morning routine by joemuli
- lilies by amyk
- Goats Beard Weed by fayefaye
- Taking a seed head.. by maggiemae
- Another wild child. by beryl
- On My Visor by corinnec
- Rose-Breasted Grosbeak by paintdipper
- Then later in afternoon these two were grooming each other staying put for a good 10 minutes by Dawn
- Upsidedown World... by julzmaioro
- Sea Holly by carole_sandford