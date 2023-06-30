« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 672

 by Ross S. on Jun 30th 2023

1) Limpkin is the morning light by PhotoCrazy

2) A Study in Grey on Grey by JackieR

3) A daring windsurfer by Diana

4) Beach sunset by Wylie

5) Fishing Lake Couchiching by Peter Dulis

6) A walk with a view by Joan Robillard

7) the fruit of blueberry by haskar

8) Focus Stacked Iris by Jane Pittenger

9) Alien Attempts to Communicate by Taffy

10) Poppies by Richard Brown

11) Morning routine by Call me Joe

12) lilies by amyK

13) Goats Beard Weed by Faye Turner

14) Taking a seed head.. by Maggiemae

15) Another wild child. by Beryl Lloyd

16) On My Visor by Corinne C

17) Rose-Breasted Grosbeak by Junan Heath

18) Then later in afternoon these two were grooming each other staying put for a good 10 minutes by Dawn

19) Upsidedown World... by julia

20) Sea Holly by Carole Sandford



