Official Top 20 Chart - Week 702

1) Juvenile Bald Eagle... by PhotoCrazy
2) 39 Degrees C Watering Hole by Babs
3) On the way to the car park by Diana
4) 1-27 pelicans3 by Milanie
5) New Holland Honeyeater by Wylie
6) Another roundel by Boxplayer
7) Thrasher at Work Constructing Next by Taffy
8) Blue Heron by gloria jones
9) A Rose Indeed by Peter Dulis
10) Birds Of A Feather by Junan Heath
11) A welcome swallow enjoying late afternoon sun by Dawn
12) Hellebore Season by Carole Sandford
13) Magic by Joan Robillard
14) LHG_5247Fog came in before the rains by Linda Godwin
15) RISE & SHINE🌻 by Call me Joe
16) Calliandra haematocephala, or the red powder puff. Closeup of tiny buds. by John Falconer
17) Rear View by Paula Fontanini
18) An artist's impression by Beryl Lloyd
19) Blending In by KV
20) In a Fog by Ann H. LeFevre
- Juvenile Bald Eagle... by photographycrazy
- 39 Degrees C Watering Hole by onewing
- On the way to the car park by ludwigsdiana
- 1-27 pelicans3 by milaniet
- New Holland Honeyeater by pusspup
- Another roundel by boxplayer
- Thrasher at Work Constructing Next by taffy
- Blue Heron by seattlite
- A Rose Indeed by pdulis
- Birds Of A Feather by paintdipper
- A welcome swallow enjoying late afternoon sun by Dawn
- Hellebore Season by carole_sandford
- Magic by joansmor
- LHG_5247Fog came in before the rains by rontu
- RISE & SHINE🌻 by joemuli
- Calliandra haematocephala, or the red powder puff. Closeup of tiny buds. by johnfalconer
- Rear View by bluemoon
- An artist's impression by beryl
- Blending In by kvphoto
- In a Fog by olivetreeann