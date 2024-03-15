Official Top 20 Chart - Week 708

1) Soft Sunset by Jane Pittenger
2) Sedona Magic on a Stormy Day by Taffy
3) Spot the Spoon by Babs
4) Freedom by Peter Dulis
5) Incoming Weather by Issi Bannerman
6) Balloon Festival 2024 by Wylie
7) A most colourful bird by Diana
8) Hot Air Balloons by Brian
9) Tulips........... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
10) Strawberry Reflection by Junan Heath
11) Omaha Beach by KWind
12) Snow Storm by Corinne C
13) original tree hugger by KoalaGardens🐨
14) Frosty morning by haskar
15) Sea Oat Sunrise by KV
16) not a bird… by amyK
17) Mirrored tube train by Boxplayer
18) 2024-03-08 „snow“ loungers by Mona
19) More Gardens, More Flowers! by Louise & Ken
20) A little ray of sunshine by Denise Wood
- Soft Sunset by jgpittenger
- Sedona Magic on a Stormy Day by taffy
- Spot the Spoon by onewing
- Freedom by pdulis
- Incoming Weather by jamibann
- Balloon Festival 2024 by pusspup
- A most colourful bird by ludwigsdiana
- Hot Air Balloons by briaan
- Tulips........... by ziggy77
- Strawberry Reflection by paintdipper
- Omaha Beach by kwind
- Snow Storm by corinnec
- original tree hugger by koalagardens
- Frosty morning by haskar
- Sea Oat Sunrise by kvphoto
- not a bird… by amyk
- Mirrored tube train by boxplayer
- 2024-03-08 „snow“ loungers by mona65
- More Gardens, More Flowers! by Weezilou
- A little ray of sunshine by gilbertwood