Moomin tray

Apparently they're going to make a film of Tove Jansson's The Summer Book starring Glenn Close.



After yesterday's late night, worked from home, popping out briefly on the bike in search of blue flowers. Very cold. Worked till gone 6 after which we couldn't be bothered to cook, so ordered a takeaway.



3 good things

1. Moomins

2. Forget-me-nots, such pretty little flowers.

3. Vegetarian curry and starters from a local south Indian restaurant for supper while watching Picard.



3 March 2023

Walthamstow E17