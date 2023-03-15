Felt anxious and fretful this morning not helped by intercepting a silly email from work - shouldn't look at my inbox on my non-working day, my fault and not having heard anything from the planning people at the council.
Took myself off for a cycle round the wetlands and marshes - very busy with families because of the school strikes. Lovely bright periods and it smelled like spring.
Home for a healthy salad lunch and cooking a big celeriac and quinoa broth. Best not to eat junk when you're battling evil lurgies. Dave mostly recovered. I've still got barely cold symptoms - a mild sore throat being the worst of it. Thanks for all your good wishes.
3 good things
1. Sunshine after a cold start.
2. The smell of things springing on the marshes and wetlands.
3. Big salad with albacore tuna (from Lidl) for a healthy lunch.