Old kayak by boxplayer
Old kayak

Propped up by the side of the towpath.

Felt anxious and fretful this morning not helped by intercepting a silly email from work - shouldn't look at my inbox on my non-working day, my fault and not having heard anything from the planning people at the council.

Took myself off for a cycle round the wetlands and marshes - very busy with families because of the school strikes. Lovely bright periods and it smelled like spring.

Home for a healthy salad lunch and cooking a big celeriac and quinoa broth. Best not to eat junk when you're battling evil lurgies. Dave mostly recovered. I've still got barely cold symptoms - a mild sore throat being the worst of it. Thanks for all your good wishes.

3 good things
1. Sunshine after a cold start.
2. The smell of things springing on the marshes and wetlands.
3. Big salad with albacore tuna (from Lidl) for a healthy lunch.

15 March 2023
Clapton E5
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Margaret Brown ace
A nice parking spot!
March 15th, 2023  
Barb ace
Well-composed human interest photo. I think the cyclists being there and the curve in the path drew my eye right into the photo.
March 15th, 2023  
