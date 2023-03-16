Previous
Insectinside by boxplayer
75 / 365

Insectinside

Specially for @yaorenliu - a whole beautiful book full of close-up photos of mini-beasts. All taken in one small south London park.

Still a little sore throat but other than that, felt okay. Blocked out chunks of calendar so no one could pop in meetings into my meeting-free day and managed to get things done.

3 good things
1. My first pot of tea in my little red pot-for-one.
2. Lots of serene early choral music on Radio 3 this morning - calming for the soul.
3. Leftover celeriac and quinoa soup so no cooking needed.

16 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
@yaorenliu
March 16th, 2023  
Looking and interesting and informative book.
March 16th, 2023  
I do love it. The fascinating fact is it is taken in the London park. Just finished the book Landlines by Raynor Winn. She is talking about in England, people are so fasticious about their gardens, the insects left with very little spaces (or diversity) to live. Thanks.
March 16th, 2023  
