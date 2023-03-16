Insectinside

Specially for @yaorenliu - a whole beautiful book full of close-up photos of mini-beasts. All taken in one small south London park.
Still a little sore throat but other than that, felt okay. Blocked out chunks of calendar so no one could pop in meetings into my meeting-free day and managed to get things done.
3 good things
1. My first pot of tea in my little red pot-for-one.
2. Lots of serene early choral music on Radio 3 this morning - calming for the soul.
3. Leftover celeriac and quinoa soup so no cooking needed.