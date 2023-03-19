Previous
Next
Still infected by boxplayer
78 / 365

Still infected

Wasn't very hopeful as this morning I definitely had the symptoms of a cold - unlike all week where I've been more or less totally symptomless. So yes I still can't go out and play.

Drove out early to mum's where Dave handed her her flowers and cheesecake treat on the doorstep, keeping his distance even though he's now testing negative.

3 good things
1. Cold symptoms yes, but still mild - just grumpy because I have to miss a good folk session and the folk club.
2. Comfort food treat day - halloumi brunch, overripe bananas fried up with rum and bananas, and late afternoon tea and panettone.
3. Have cleaned out the bottom drawer of the fridge unearthing all the roots and sundries that have been mouldering for a while and chopped them all up for a big vegetable tray bake.

In the pink https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-19

19 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh no….thought you had a cold. So sorry. Wishing you speedily well again.
March 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise