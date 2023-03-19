Still infected

Wasn't very hopeful as this morning I definitely had the symptoms of a cold - unlike all week where I've been more or less totally symptomless. So yes I still can't go out and play.
Drove out early to mum's where Dave handed her her flowers and cheesecake treat on the doorstep, keeping his distance even though he's now testing negative.
3 good things
1. Cold symptoms yes, but still mild - just grumpy because I have to miss a good folk session and the folk club.
2. Comfort food treat day - halloumi brunch, overripe bananas fried up with rum and bananas, and late afternoon tea and panettone.
3. Have cleaned out the bottom drawer of the fridge unearthing all the roots and sundries that have been mouldering for a while and chopped them all up for a big vegetable tray bake.