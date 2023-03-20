That Miro cushion in full

This cushion has the honour of featuring in my first ever 365 picture on 1 January 2010 https://flic.kr/p/7sz8Qm - a lovely present from our friend Anna. The day after was also memorable as we crashed on the M1 coming back from our New Year's break and my lovely new Miro cushion ended up strewn on the tarmac along with lots of our other odds and ends. It was unharmed however, as were we.
Still a bit coldy, but not too bad, still mild. Thanks for all the good wishes - I'm more grumpy at missing out on stuff.
Felt rather anxious as usual on a Monday morning and it was a busy day with boss feeling under pressure too.
Not liking working from home, just can't force myself to get out of the house and I haven't started back on Zumba since the bike fall. Not good.
20 years ago the invasion of Iraq took place amid dodgy dossiers and elusive WMDs. Invading another country for spurious reasons was obviously okay then and we got Isis out of it so all good.
3 good things
1. Deposit now paid for window replacements in the flat.
2. Carnations I bought a few days ago looking lovely in the kitchen.
3. We've got through Monday.