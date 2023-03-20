Sign up
Photo 1617
Miro red
Rainbow Challenge 2023 - Cushions of E17: Red
Thanks for your obvious enjoyment of the bibliophile series. This week I had planned on doing something a little more outside of the house, but I'm concerned that with lingering COVID and busy days, I won't be able to keep it up.
That Miro cushion in full
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-20
20 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7260
photos
162
followers
178
following
443% complete
View this month »
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
Latest from all albums
76
1615
77
1910
78
1616
79
1617
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
20th March 2023 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
joan miro
,
cushion
,
material
,
textiles
,
miro
,
rainbow2023
