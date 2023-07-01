Topette at the library

Checked out of the hotel - problem apparently sorted with the Expedia booking. Breakfast of scrambled eggs on sourdough with salmon and avocado next door at Bill's. Shopping in the high street after finding a couple of things in Seasalt. Decided to make a run for the train after as they were looking flaky and got one rammed with Pride revellers so I found myself a seat on the floor.
Found Dave at home getting ready to go to the mid-speed session and though tired I thought to join him - I need all the playing practice I can get after hearing how horrible I sound when I recorded myself. Had lunch there of humus and pitta but left early as I was still so tired.
Grabbed 40 winks at home then had to really force myself to get dressed and out for the last Topette gig I was going to catch. And as usual, once I was there I perked up. Great venue and fabulous looking library. And the band were on top form - I sat out more enjoying listening to them.
Chips after opposite the venue as I was starving before I made my way up an incredibly busy and wild Clapham High Street to the tube - everyone seemed to be partying. Knees sore again.
3 good things
1. Fun venue in a library designed on a spiral.
2. Lots of young people at the bal.
3. My new dance trainers were very comfortable.