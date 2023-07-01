Previous
Topette at the library by boxplayer
179 / 365

Topette at the library

Another Topette bal, this time in the unusual venue of Clapham Library. Hear the music and see the dancing https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-07-02

Checked out of the hotel - problem apparently sorted with the Expedia booking. Breakfast of scrambled eggs on sourdough with salmon and avocado next door at Bill's. Shopping in the high street after finding a couple of things in Seasalt. Decided to make a run for the train after as they were looking flaky and got one rammed with Pride revellers so I found myself a seat on the floor.

Found Dave at home getting ready to go to the mid-speed session and though tired I thought to join him - I need all the playing practice I can get after hearing how horrible I sound when I recorded myself. Had lunch there of humus and pitta but left early as I was still so tired.

Grabbed 40 winks at home then had to really force myself to get dressed and out for the last Topette gig I was going to catch. And as usual, once I was there I perked up. Great venue and fabulous looking library. And the band were on top form - I sat out more enjoying listening to them.

Chips after opposite the venue as I was starving before I made my way up an incredibly busy and wild Clapham High Street to the tube - everyone seemed to be partying. Knees sore again.

3 good things
1. Fun venue in a library designed on a spiral.
2. Lots of young people at the bal.
3. My new dance trainers were very comfortable.

Dancing to Venture https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-07-02
30 days wild 2023 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-07-01

1 July 2023
Clapham SW4
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise