Wine and lantern by boxplayer
Wine and lantern

Outside in the garden as the light fails.

Into the office today and I was pleased that my knees were far less sore walking through the parks than last week - think the Zumba, ie activity, is working.

Several team members in so lots of cheerful banter and moaning about irritating people constantly in Teams calls at their desks. Hot sunny day, so we went and sat on the grass by St John Smith Square to eat our lunch.

Neighbour S popped round after work to chill and let off steam as she's having terrible marital problems at the moment. Wine, chocolate and cheese available to help in a small way. Sat outside till it got dark then moved in.

Sometimes antisocial https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-08-22

22 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
Gorgeous golden glow
August 23rd, 2023  
Christina ace
Fab photo. Good for you strengthening your knees and getting out there :)
August 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely lighting
August 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Lovely glass and gorgeous light
August 23rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A beautiful image ….. the two sit well together.
August 23rd, 2023  
moni kozi
Very nice composition
August 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shape of your glass.
August 23rd, 2023  
