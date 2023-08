This has been the subject of much mirth on local social media becoming a meme and spawning a lot of doctored image piss-takes and jokes - see https://walthamforestecho.co.uk/2023/08/19/walthamstows-tallest-tower-becomes-a-meme/ Not many of us are that keen on this new high-rise in the middle of Walthamstow.Non-working day and what a scorcher. Blazing hot by the time I was sitting out for breakfast. Zumba this morning, a visit to the library where I found a book on Jordan, some pottering in the loft unearthing my portable stool and waterproof ponchos, and ironing.Have had a headache though most of the day - too much wine, chocolate and cheese yesterday I suspect. Flat admin - new smoke alarm needed and another air lock - but tenants have done most of the legwork, good people.Circe https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-08-23 23 August 2023Walthamstow E17