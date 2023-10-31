Spooktastic

Dave borrowed skeletons from work to add to our spooky festivities. He fixed them in the windows and they've gone down a treat.
Went out early to get in sweeties for later then worked from home, another day with a fair bit of sunshine - the calm before storm Ciaran.
Dave came home with the skeletons and I put the pumpkin out. Dave managed to make one toddler cry with his werewolf act. We didn't get as many visitors as last year so we'll have quite a few sweets left, what a shame. Mum came round to enjoy the spectacle and we had baked potatoes and spooky french fancies with some sloe gin fizz.