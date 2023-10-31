Previous
Spooktastic by boxplayer
304 / 365

Spooktastic

Dave borrowed skeletons from work to add to our spooky festivities. He fixed them in the windows and they've gone down a treat.

Went out early to get in sweeties for later then worked from home, another day with a fair bit of sunshine - the calm before storm Ciaran.

Dave came home with the skeletons and I put the pumpkin out. Dave managed to make one toddler cry with his werewolf act. We didn't get as many visitors as last year so we'll have quite a few sweets left, what a shame. Mum came round to enjoy the spectacle and we had baked potatoes and spooky french fancies with some sloe gin fizz.

Ready and waiting https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-10-31

31 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great fun props.
October 31st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
Midweek "sloe gin fizz" sounds very civilised Box' , great skeletons
October 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fab!
October 31st, 2023  
