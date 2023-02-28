Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1597
Candle
Flash of Red February: Circles
February Words of the Month: Sphere
No not a bomb. Finnish candle and candle holder for Kalevala Day.
28 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7214
photos
161
followers
174
following
437% complete
View this month »
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
Latest from all albums
1593
56
1594
57
1595
1596
58
1597
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
28th February 2023 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
candle
,
glass
,
silhouette
,
candle holder
,
circle
,
circles
,
sphere
,
finnish
,
for2023
,
feb23words
Beverley
Striking b&w textures. Delicate lighting.
February 28th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Love the light and shade and the textures.
February 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Striking shot!
February 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely shaped candle holder.
February 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close