Candle by boxplayer
Photo 1597

Candle

Flash of Red February: Circles
February Words of the Month: Sphere

No not a bomb. Finnish candle and candle holder for Kalevala Day.

28 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Beverley
Striking b&w textures. Delicate lighting.
February 28th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Love the light and shade and the textures.
February 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Striking shot!
February 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely shaped candle holder.
February 28th, 2023  
