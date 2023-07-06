Previous
Photo 1662

Brown Boots and some Tower Ravens

A short video of them playing Lemmie Brazil's no 2 at the Water Rats.

Feather in the grass https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-07-06
Brown Boots https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-07-06

6 July 2023
King's Cross WC1
6th July 2023

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.


Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot!
July 7th, 2023  
