Official Top 20 Chart - Week 631

 by Ross Scrivener on Nov 18th 2022

1) Pakistani Girl by Peter Dulis

2) Cow In The Morning by *lynn

3) Fairy Land by Faye Turner

4) Remembrance Day by Babs

5) Corn Bunting by Shepherdman's Wife

6) Dewdrops and cobwebs by Susan Wakely

7) Fly By PB123118 by Merrelyn

8) A Walk with Bears by KWind

9) Beaver Full Moon by Skip Tribby - ​🇬🇧

10) Unusual Clouds at Sunset by Jane Pittenger

11) Sunset in Slovakia by Renee Salamon

12) Last night's sunset by mittens (Marilyn)

13) From a beach in Aberdeen by Elisabeth Sæter

14) Do you like what you see? by Diana

15) Moon Above the City by Taffy

16) Fly me to the moon by Pam

17) Sea ICM by Nick

18) Right Day, Right Time by gloria jones

19) frosty morning by April

20) What are you Doing Here? by Milanie



