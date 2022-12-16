« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 635

 by Ross Scrivener on Dec 16th 2022

1) The Storm rolled in...... by Shepherdman's Wife

2) Evening Arrival for Sandhill Crane by Taffy

3) The Ancient Spanish Monastery by Peter Dulis

4) Rays by Jane Pittenger

5) Two of a kind by Diana

6) Big Tree Little People by Richard Brown

7) Winter Fest at the Castle by KWind

8) Drama by Margaret Brown

9) Oak leaves by haskar

10) Must Remember to Fill that Feeder by Milanie

11) 11december by amyK

12) Snowy Day by Faye Turner

13) 2022-12-12 the gift of light by Mona

14) All that’s left… by Chris Cook

15) Semi-frozen Soap bubble ...... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

16) Great Blue Heron by gloria jones

17) Bad hair day by Susan Wakely

18) Full moon by Maggiemae

19) Planting a Bulb by Nada

20) From 8-weeks old 'til now... by Mags



  1. The Storm rolled in...... by shepherdmanswife

  2. Evening Arrival for Sandhill Crane by taffy

  3. The Ancient Spanish Monastery by pdulis

  4. Rays by jgpittenger

  5. Two of a kind by ludwigsdiana

  6. Big Tree Little People by rjb71

  7. Winter Fest at the Castle by kwind

  8. Drama by craftymeg

  9. Oak leaves by haskar

  10. Must Remember to Fill that Feeder by milaniet

  11. 11december by amyk

  12. Snowy Day by fayefaye

  13. 2022-12-12 the gift of light by mona65

  14. All that’s left… by cdcook48

  15. Semi-frozen Soap bubble ...... by ziggy77

  16. Great Blue Heron by seattlite

  17. Bad hair day by wakelys

  18. Full moon by maggiemae

  19. Planting a Bulb by njmom3

  20. From 8-weeks old 'til now... by marlboromaam



Share
Comments
Post a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
 Tweets ahoy!
 Join the Group
 Pin With Me
Recent Articles
Interesting Posts
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise