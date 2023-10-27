« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 689

 by Ross S. on Oct 27th 2023

1) Peggys Cove Lighthouse by Peter Dulis

2) Feathers by PhotoCrazy

3) Cosmos by *lynn

4) Tulip Tree by Corinne C

5) Delft by KWind

6) Sunset with a golden glow by Diana

7) Fall's Colors by gloria jones

8) Wrapped in leaves by haskar

9) Ladybird mosaic........ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

10) Sunrise Tokerau Beach on 23rd by Dawn

11) Autumn reflections by Joan Robillard

12) Finn Slough Shacks by Chris Cook

13) Autumn near Hodenpyl Dam by amyK

14) Jacaranda Time by Babs

15) And it Lit Up Again Tonight! by Rick

16) Not Just Another Pigeon by Louise & Ken

17) Striding along by Christina

18) Hoodoos in the Cappadocia Hills by Taffy

19) Autumn Beauty by Carole Sandford

20) Summer's last hurrah for sure this time by Boxplayer



