Official Top 20 Chart - Week 689

1) Peggys Cove Lighthouse by Peter Dulis
2) Feathers by PhotoCrazy
3) Cosmos by *lynn
4) Tulip Tree by Corinne C
5) Delft by KWind
6) Sunset with a golden glow by Diana
7) Fall's Colors by gloria jones
8) Wrapped in leaves by haskar
9) Ladybird mosaic........ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
10) Sunrise Tokerau Beach on 23rd by Dawn
11) Autumn reflections by Joan Robillard
12) Finn Slough Shacks by Chris Cook
13) Autumn near Hodenpyl Dam by amyK
14) Jacaranda Time by Babs
15) And it Lit Up Again Tonight! by Rick
16) Not Just Another Pigeon by Louise & Ken
17) Striding along by Christina
18) Hoodoos in the Cappadocia Hills by Taffy
19) Autumn Beauty by Carole Sandford
20) Summer's last hurrah for sure this time by Boxplayer
- Peggys Cove Lighthouse by pdulis
- Feathers by photographycrazy
- Cosmos by lynnz
- Tulip Tree by corinnec
- Delft by kwind
- Sunset with a golden glow by ludwigsdiana
- Fall's Colors by seattlite
- Wrapped in leaves by haskar
- Ladybird mosaic........ by ziggy77
- Sunrise Tokerau Beach on 23rd by Dawn
- Autumn reflections by joansmor
- Finn Slough Shacks by cdcook48
- Autumn near Hodenpyl Dam by amyk
- Jacaranda Time by onewing
- And it Lit Up Again Tonight! by rickster549
- Not Just Another Pigeon by Weezilou
- Striding along by christinav
- Hoodoos in the Cappadocia Hills by taffy
- Autumn Beauty by carole_sandford
- Summer's last hurrah for sure this time by boxplayer