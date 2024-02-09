Official Top 20 Chart - Week 703

1) Spectacular Sunset by Babs
2) Bill-wiping by KV
3) Buzzing the tower! by PhotoCrazy
4) Mother and child by Diana
5) Sumach Sunrise by Peter Dulis
6) Flash of Red #1 by Shutterbug
7) Count Cassoulet by Corinne C
8) No flash. No recording. Photos ok. by John Falconer
9) The Sun Came Out by JackieR
10) Sandhill Crane Partners in Flight by Taffy
11) Dusk by Brian
12) landscape4 by amyK
13) Watch more Sunset than Netflix. by Call me Joe
14) Kitchen Plant In Bloom by Junan Heath
15) dewdrops by April
16) Gran Teatro and Golden Taxi by Junko Y
17) Mount Murallon… by ☠northy
18) Urban Sketch by Margaret Brown
19) 2024-02-04 for #4 the cat, the crow, and the ugly by Mona
20) Lots of Clouds Tonight For Sunset! by Rick
- Spectacular Sunset by onewing
- Bill-wiping by kvphoto
- Buzzing the tower! by photographycrazy
- Mother and child by ludwigsdiana
- Sumach Sunrise by pdulis
- Flash of Red #1 by shutterbug49
- Count Cassoulet by corinnec
- No flash. No recording. Photos ok. by johnfalconer
- The Sun Came Out by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Sandhill Crane Partners in Flight by taffy
- Dusk by briaan
- landscape4 by amyk
- Watch more Sunset than Netflix. by joemuli
- Kitchen Plant In Bloom by paintdipper
- dewdrops by aecasey
- Gran Teatro and Golden Taxi by jyokota
- Mount Murallon… by northy
- Urban Sketch by craftymeg
- 2024-02-04 for #4 the cat, the crow, and the ugly by mona65
- Lots of Clouds Tonight For Sunset! by rickster549