Official Top 20 Chart - Week 704

 by Ross S. on Feb 16th 2024

1) I See You! by Taffy

2) Fountain inside NSW Parliament House, Sydney. by John Falconer

3) He seemed rather bored by Diana

4) Flying Away by KV

5) Winter Thistles by Peter Dulis

6) 8 Architecture by haskar

7) Wings of a Cormorant by PhotoCrazy

8) Fisherman’s LAMBORGHINI by Call me Joe

9) Little Planet Tree by Babs

10) Long After Our Footprints by CC Folk

11) Cathedral dwarfs the World! by Carole Sandford

12) Ice-iced-periwinkle.......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

13) Pileated Woodpecker by Faye Turner

14) No Spiderwebs - Just Threads by Milanie

15) 2024-02-10 for #10 by Mona

16) still an echo of mum by KoalaGardens🐨

17) The 3 Stooges by Paula Fontanini

18) Morning fog by Kerry McCarthy

19) Quince by gloria jones

20) Double Delight by Brian



Comments
