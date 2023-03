Rainbow Challenge 2023 - A bibliophile's world: BlueToday featuring the blue of the classic Pelican non-fiction.1. Bill Wyman's Blues Odyssey. Haven't read, belongs to Dave.2. The Golden Age of Finnish Art - being the 19th century and the turn of the last century. Have dipped into.3. Nala's World - if you love cats and haven't heard Nala's story see https://www.1bike1world.com/about/ Have read.4. You are awful (but I like you) - travels through unloved Britain. Have read many of comic travel writer Tim Moore's books but can't remember if I've read this one.5. Lonely Planet Italy. Have used, several times.6. A Summer Book - about to be made into a film. Haven't read but need to now.7. The Making of the English Landscape. Haven't read.8. Barcelona. Have dipped into.9. Jugs for milk with our pots of proper tea.Ticket to Levanto https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-17 17 March 2023Walthamstow E17