Rainbow Challenge 2023 - A bibliophile's world: Blue
Today featuring the blue of the classic Pelican non-fiction.
1. Bill Wyman's Blues Odyssey. Haven't read, belongs to Dave.
2. The Golden Age of Finnish Art - being the 19th century and the turn of the last century. Have dipped into.
3. Nala's World - if you love cats and haven't heard Nala's story see https://www.1bike1world.com/about/ Have read.
4. You are awful (but I like you) - travels through unloved Britain. Have read many of comic travel writer Tim Moore's books but can't remember if I've read this one.
5. Lonely Planet Italy. Have used, several times.
6. A Summer Book - about to be made into a film. Haven't read but need to now.
7. The Making of the English Landscape. Haven't read.
8. Barcelona. Have dipped into.
9. Jugs for milk with our pots of proper tea.