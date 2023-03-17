Previous
Next
Blues odyssey by boxplayer
Photo 1614

Blues odyssey

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - A bibliophile's world: Blue

Today featuring the blue of the classic Pelican non-fiction.

1. Bill Wyman's Blues Odyssey. Haven't read, belongs to Dave.
2. The Golden Age of Finnish Art - being the 19th century and the turn of the last century. Have dipped into.
3. Nala's World - if you love cats and haven't heard Nala's story see https://www.1bike1world.com/about/ Have read.
4. You are awful (but I like you) - travels through unloved Britain. Have read many of comic travel writer Tim Moore's books but can't remember if I've read this one.
5. Lonely Planet Italy. Have used, several times.
6. A Summer Book - about to be made into a film. Haven't read but need to now.
7. The Making of the English Landscape. Haven't read.
8. Barcelona. Have dipped into.
9. Jugs for milk with our pots of proper tea.

Ticket to Levanto https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-17

17 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise