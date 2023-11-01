Sign up
Photo 1668
Kettle
November words 1
A very pretty Polish stovetop enamel kettle. It's featured before in my albums
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-13
Grandma and the Big Bad Wolf
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-01
Off duty
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-01
1 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
3
1
Yearly themes
M2101K6G
1st November 2023 3:25pm
red
kettle
lid
nov23words
Renee Salamon
ace
Great looking kettle, I like the pov
November 1st, 2023
