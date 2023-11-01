Previous
Kettle by boxplayer
Kettle

A very pretty Polish stovetop enamel kettle. It's featured before in my albums https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-13

Grandma and the Big Bad Wolf https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-01
Off duty https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-01

1 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
1 November 2023

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great looking kettle, I like the pov
November 1st, 2023  
