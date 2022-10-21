« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 627

 by Ross Scrivener on Oct 21st 2022

1) Ontario Fall Colours by Peter Dulis

2) Autumn in the park by haskar

3) Sshhhh- quiet please ! by Call me Joe

4) Through the Looking Glass by Louise & Ken

5) snake oil by kali

6) not me, I never did nothing wrong by KoalaGardens🐨

7) A Pincushion variety by Diana

8) Farmland Sunset by *lynn

9) Dunnottar Castle by Issi Bannerman

10) Chittenango Creek by Pam

11) Love is in the Air.. by julia

12) Australasian gannet - taakapu by Dianne

13) Old Mill by Islandgirl

14) Long Exposure Sunset at Outlet by Jane Pittenger

15) 2022-10-14 puddle welcome by Mona

16) Gorgeous Morning by Shepherdman's Wife

17) Fly agaric by Lee

18) Through the Leaves by Joan Robillard

19) Red Squirrel by Faye Turner

20) Reflections - Old Meets New by Babs



  1. Ontario Fall Colours by pdulis

  2. Autumn in the park by haskar

  3. Sshhhh- quiet please ! by joemuli

  4. Through the Looking Glass by Weezilou

  5. snake oil by kali66

  6. not me, I never did nothing wrong by koalagardens

  7. A Pincushion variety by ludwigsdiana

  8. Farmland Sunset by lynnz

  9. Dunnottar Castle by jamibann

  10. Chittenango Creek by pamalama

  11. Love is in the Air.. by julzmaioro

  12. Australasian gannet - taakapu by dide

  13. Old Mill by radiogirl

  14. Long Exposure Sunset at Outlet by jgpittenger

  15. 2022-10-14 puddle welcome by mona65

  16. Gorgeous Morning by shepherdmanswife

  17. Fly agaric by gamelee

  18. Through the Leaves by joansmor

  19. Red Squirrel by fayefaye

  20. Reflections - Old Meets New by onewing



Share
Comments
Post a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
 Tweets ahoy!
 Join the Group
 Pin With Me
Recent Articles
Interesting Posts
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise